EC Clarifies Techiman South 2020 Incident

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has drawn a clear distinction between the Techiman South incident in 2020 and the recent recollation exercise.

According to Benjamin Banor-Bioh, Director of Electoral Services of the EC, the two incidents are fundamentally different.

Speaking to DGN at the EC Headquarters, Mr. Banor-Bioh explained that in 2020, the electoral process in Techiman South was completed, but the results were disrupted by a mob.

In contrast, the recent recollation exercise was necessitated by the fact that the electoral process was not completed legally in some constituencies.

The EC Director emphasized that the commission must ensure that the electoral process is free and fair.

He noted that the recollation exercise is not unprecedented, citing similar instances in 1996 and 2004 where the EC took steps to correct irregularities.

Banor-Bioh appealed to the media to support the EC in its efforts to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

He urged the media to expose fraudulent deals and help protect Ghana’s democracy.

The clarification by the EC comes amidst criticism from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which has been accusing the EC of attempting to manipulate the electoral results.

The EC has maintained that its actions are guided by a commitment to fairness and transparency.

-BY Daniel Bampoe