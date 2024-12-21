EC Begins Recollation Of 9 Disputed Constituencies Amid Tight Security

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has commenced the recollation of results for nine disputed constituencies, amidst tight security at its for headquarters in Accra.

The exercise, which began on Saturday, December 21, 2024, aimed at ensuring the accurate declaration of winners in the affected constituencies.

Benjamin Banor-Bioh, Director of Electoral Services of the EC, explained to journalists that the recollation exercise became necessary due to various challenges encountered during the initial collation process on December 7.

Mr. Bioh explained that in some constituencies, the leadership of some political parties instructed their members to besiege collation centers, making it impossible for returning officers to complete the process.

He stated that some returning officers were threatened with death, beaten mercilessly, and had their properties destroyed.

He emphasized that the EC cannot sit idly by and allow unlawful declarations to stand, as it would undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

The affected constituencies include Nsawam Adoagyiri, Ahafa Ano South-West, Ahafa Ano North, Obuasi East, Domi-Kwabenya, Okaikwe Central, Ablekuman North, Temma Central, and Techiman South.

Benjamin Bioh assured that the recollation exercise would ensure that the right candidates are declared as winners, reflecting the true desires of the people who voted.

The EC’s decision to collate the results has been backed by the commission’s previous actions in similar situations.

He cited instances in Fanteakwa in 1992, 1996, and 2004, where the EC recollated results due to irregularities, ensuring that the rightful winners were declared.

The recollation exercise is being conducted in the absence of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which had earlier threatened to boycott the process.

The NPP candidates and agents are present, and the EC has assured that the process will be transparent and fair.

BY Daniel Bampoe