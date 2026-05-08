Shatta Wale Praises Beyoncé After ‘Already’ Echoes At Met Gala

Shatta Wale and Beyoncé

Global music icon, Beyoncé, returned to the Met Gala after a decade, with her collaboration with Shatta Wale, ‘Already,’ playing during her appearance on the red carpet.

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, after video of Beyoncé’s red carpet moment went viral, took to social media to applaud her for the show of support on the international stage, for using his verse on ‘Already’.

Shatta Wale posted a picture of Beyoncé in an Olivier Rousteing crystal-embellished skeletal Met Gala dress and a dramatic feathered train. With the caption, “All Hail the Queen @Beyoncé.”

Beyoncé and Shatta Wale have a professional, collaborative relationship, most notably as musical partners on the song ‘Already’ from her 2019 album ‘The Lion King: The Gift’. Their collaboration, which included shooting a music video together in the US, marked a major milestone in Ghanaian music and achieved RIAA Gold certification.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke