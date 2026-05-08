Black Satellites Step Up Preparations With Impressive Win Over Semper Fi

A scene from the friendly game

Ghana’s national U-20 team, the Black Satellites, delivered an encouraging performance on Wednesday after defeating Koforidua Semper Fi 4-2 in a friendly match at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.

The youthful side showed attacking quality and confidence throughout the contest as Osei Tutu, Issah Barhama, Ramsey Asumadu and Kyran Amankwah all found the back of the net to hand coach Maxwell Konadu another positive result in the team’s ongoing preparations.

The friendly formed part of the Black Satellites’ training programme ahead of several international assignments expected to take place after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Konadu has continued to assess his squad, focusing on tactical discipline, team chemistry and overall competitiveness as he works to build a strong side for future tournaments.

The former African champions have intensified preparations in recent months, with attention already turning toward the 2027 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations, which Ghana is set to host.

The technical team is determined to assemble a formidable squad capable of competing strongly for continental honours on home soil.

Wednesday’s victory offered further signs of progress as the Black Satellites continue to shape a promising new generation of talent for Ghana football.

BY Wletsu Ransford