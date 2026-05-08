Liverpool Reduce Planned Ticket Price Increases After Fan Backlash

A banner protesting the price hike

Liverpool FC have scaled back their proposed ticket price increases for the next two seasons following protests and discussions with supporters.

After consultations with the club’s supporters board, Liverpool confirmed that general admission ticket prices will rise by 3% for the 2026-27 season before being frozen for the 2027-28 campaign.

The decision marks a shift from the club’s earlier proposal, which planned to increase ticket prices in line with inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) over the next three years.

Under the revised structure, the cheapest season ticket at Anfield, located in the Kop stand, will cost £734.50 next season, while the most expensive in the Main Stand will be priced at £931.

Matchday ticket prices will range from £30 for seats in the Anfield Road Stand to £62.75 for seats in the Main Stand.

Liverpool and the supporters board are expected to continue discussions over long-term solutions aimed at improving affordability and reducing the need for future increases. The talks are also expected to explore alternative commercial ideas that could help ease the financial burden on supporters.

In a joint statement, fan representative groups welcomed the club’s decision to abandon the previously announced three-year pricing model.

The groups acknowledged that some supporters would still be disappointed with the increase for next season but pledged to continue engaging the club on affordability concerns.

Despite the revised proposal, the club warned that future inflation-related increases could still become necessary if no sustainable alternatives are found.

The initial ticket pricing announcement sparked criticism from supporters, with fan group Spirit of Shankly launching the “Not a Pound in the Ground” campaign, encouraging fans to support local businesses around Anfield instead of spending money inside the stadium.