Godwin, Regina Host TGMA Red Carpet

Regina Van Helvert and Godwin Namboh

Two of Ghana’s renowned television personalities, Godwin Namboh and Regina Van Helvert have been announced as the official red carpet host for the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

Themed, “A Touch of Glitter”, these two personalities are expected to bring their professionalism to bear in interviewing the A-list celebrities that will grace the red carpet.

Meanwhile, media personality, Sokoo Hemaa Kukua, has cautioned patrons of this year’s TGMA to dress appropriately before mounting the red carpet stage.

During a discussion on her show, Anigye Kroma, Sokoo Hemaa called on patrons to research about the red carpet theme before making an attempt to be interviewed on the red carpet.

“About the red carpet, I beg you people, go and search for the theme and dress accordingly. If you don’t have an appropriate dress, go and use the other routes which leads to the auditorium, not the red carpet arena,” she cautioned.

The 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards red carpet theme for 2026 is “A Touch of Glitter”. The theme encourages guests to incorporate subtle shimmer, shine, and refined sparkles into their outfits through fabric choices, accessories, and embellishments.

It also seeks to celebrate Ghanaian identity through fashion while elevating the red carpet into a curated, stylish, and artistic showcase.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke