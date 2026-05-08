GFA Honours Regional Juvenile League Winners

A moment during the presentation

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially presented medals, plaques and trophies to the country’s ten Regional Football Associations (RFAs) in recognition of outstanding performances during the 2025–26 juvenile league season.

The symbolic ceremony was led by Regional Football Association Coordinator Michael Daasebre Adu Asare, who handed over the items to Samuel Aboabire on behalf of the regional football administrators.

The awards package, sponsored by the KGL Foundation, forms part of efforts to promote and reward excellence in grassroots football development across the country.

In total, 720 medals have been distributed, made up of 30 gold and 30 silver medals for each region. The medals will be awarded to winners and runners-up in the ten Regional Boys Colts Championships, as well as the Girls Colts Championships held in the Northern and Greater Accra Regions.

Beyond team achievements, the Football Association also recognised exceptional individual performances. Twenty-four commemorative plaques were presented to players who distinguished themselves during the season, including Best Player and Top Scorer award winners from all ten Boys Colts Championships and the Girls competitions.

The initiative reflects the Football Association’s ongoing commitment to strengthening youth football development and nurturing future stars across every region of Ghana.

BY Wletsu Ransford