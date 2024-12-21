Heavy Security At EC Collation Center

A massive security deployment is at the Electoral Commission’s (EC) collation center in Accra today, Saturday, December 21, 2024.

The deployment is aimed at ensuring the smooth conduct of the collation of outstanding constituencies results.

According to a police wireless message, a total of 5,085 security personnel, comprising 25 Senior Police Officers (SPOs) and 4,860 other ranks, will be deployed to the EC’s old head office at Ridge, Accra.

The personnel will come from various police units, including the National Patrol Department (NPD), Police Intelligence Directorate (PID), Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), and the Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU).

The security deployment is a response to the EC’s announcement that it will be conducting collation of results for all outstanding constituencies.

The exercise is expected to bring closure to the disputed constituencies, which have been a subject of controversy since the December 7 general elections.

The security deployment is expected to provide a safe and secure environment for the collation exercise to take place.

The police have assured the public that they will maintain law and order throughout the exercise.

In a related development, the NDC has filed an application at the Supreme Court to stay the High Court’s ruling regarding the recollation of parliamentary results for some disputed constituencies.

The NDC is seeking an order to quash the High Court’s ruling and restrain the EC from re-collating the results.

The developments come as the country awaits the outcome of the disputed constituencies, which will determine the final composition of the next Parliament.

BY Daniel Bampoe