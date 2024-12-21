NDC Withdraws From EC Re-Collation Centres

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has directed its members to withdraw from collation centers across the country, effective immediately.

This decision comes as the Electoral Commission (EC) prepares to conduct a recollation exercise for disputed constituencies today, Saturday, December 21, 2024.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Mustapha Foyo Gbande, Deputy General Secretary in charge of Operations for the NDC, urged all party members to stand down and withdraw from the collation exercise.

This directive follows an initial threatening post by Gbande, which warned of consequences if the EC proceeded with the recollation exercise.

The NDC’s withdrawal from the collation centers is the latest development in the ongoing controversy surrounding the disputed constituencies.

The party had previously threatened to take action if the EC attempted to collate the results, with some officials warning of a potential state of emergency.

Despite the NDC’s withdrawal, the EC is expected to proceed with the recollation exercise, which will be conducted at the old EC head office at Ridge, Accra.

The exercise aims to bring closure to the disputed constituencies, which have been a subject of controversy since the December 7 general elections.

The EC’s decision to proceed with the recollation exercise has been backed by the courts, which threw out an attempt by the NDC to stop the process.

The court’s ruling paved the way for the EC to proceed with the recollation exercise, despite the NDC’s objections.

The NDC’s withdrawal from the collation centers has been seen as a tactical move to avoid confrontation with security personnel, who have been deployed to maintain law and order during the collation exercise.

The party has urged its supporters to remain calm and confident, assuring them that the NDC’s leadership is working to ensure that the party’s interests are protected.

As the recollation exercise gets underway, tensions remain high, with many observers fearing that the outcome could spark violence or unrest.

However, the EC and security personnel have assured the public that they are committed to ensuring a peaceful and transparent process.

-BY Daniel Bampoe