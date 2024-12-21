Ex-Radio Presenter Ordained As Traditional Priest

Ex-radio personality Frank Senanu Ashiadey, popularly known as Papa Destiny, has transitioned to being a mermaid high priest. He was recently initiated and ordained in his new spiritual role, becoming the founder of the Temple of Destiny International and Restoration Centre.

The center focuses on spiritual wellness, heNewsone aling, tourism, and spiritual DNA, among other services.

Honored with a Doctorate in Metaphysics and a Doctor of Divinity, Papa Destiny has expressed excitement about this new chapter. “It is a great joy for me to have been called upon to fulfill my spiritual calling,” he said.

Papa Destiny’s diverse background reflects a unique blend of spiritual and academic pursuits. A graduate of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping and Training Centre with an Executive Master’s in Conflict, Peace, and Security, he also holds a Diploma in Ministry from Domata Minister’s Training School in the USA, a BSc in Business Administration (Marketing) from Knutsford University College, and certificates in Maritime Security and Transnational Organized Crime.

As a broadcast journalist, Papa Destiny was a household name in the early 2000s, working with notable radio stations like Obuorba FM, Jubilee Radio, Goodnews FM, Choice FM, and Asempa FM.

He later stepped away from the media scene to focus on education and private businesses.

In 2012, he made a brief return to the spotlight, acting in TV series such as Opha K and Sadia on TV3. Currently, he manages Destiny Security Services Ltd and Destiny Wellness & Home Care Services, alongside his work at the Temple of Destiny Restoration Centre.

With additional qualifications in HR management, broadcast journalism, hotel management, and occupational health and safety, Papa Destiny continues to exemplify versatility and a commitment to service in his new spiritual role.