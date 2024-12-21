Actress Little Of Efiewura Fame Dead

Mercy Little Smith, the actress cherished for her iconic role as ‘Benyiwaa’ in the celebrated Ghanaian TV series Efiewura, has passed on.

The news of her death was shared on December 18, 2024, via the official Efiewura TV series Facebook page, which read: “RIP Benyiwaa. She left the Earth plane yesterday. Bye.” While the post confirmed her passing, the cause of death remains undisclosed.

Mercy Little Smith gained nationwide recognition for her role as Benyiwaa, the sharp-tongued wife of Judge Koboo, in Efiewura, one of Ghana’s most popular and long-running television series. Her character’s wit and memorable performances endeared her to audiences, making her a staple in Ghanaian households.

Since the announcement, an outpouring of tributes has flooded social media, with fans and industry colleagues mourning the loss and celebrating her contribution to Ghana’s entertainment landscape.

Funeral arrangements and additional details about her passing are expected to be announced by her family in due course.