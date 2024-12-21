NPP’s Delegate System Under Fire: Mac Manu Calls For Reform

Peter Mac Manu

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegate system has come under scrutiny, with former national chairman Peter Mac Manu calling for a review of the system.

Mac Manu’s comments come after a queen mother from the Western Region blamed the party’s recent electoral challenges on its delegate system.

According to Mac Manu, the queen’s mother claimed that many people did not vote because of the way the delegate system works.

She alleged that polling station executives, who constitute the delegates, were given money, which was then displayed to ordinary voters.

This, she said, created a disconnect between the grassroots and the delegates during campaigns.

Mac Manu shared these concerns on the Asaase Breakfast Show, stating that the delegate system could be a key factor in determining the party’s future electoral success.

He noted that the polling station executives, who work hard, are not expected to work as much as they do.

This creates a disconnect between the grassroots and the delegates, making voters feel cheated.

The former chairman emphasized the need for the NPP to address these concerns to ensure the party remains united and its members feel valued.

He suggested that the party should consider abolishing the delegate system, as urged by the queen mother.

Mac Manu’s call for reform comes at a critical time for the NPP, which has faced recent electoral challenges.

The party’s delegate system has been criticized for being opaque and prone to corruption.

By calling for a review of the system, Mac Manu is highlighting the need for greater transparency and accountability within the party.

The NPP’s delegate system is not the only issue that needs to be addressed.

The party must also work to reconnect with its grassroots supporters, who feel disenfranchised by the current system.

By doing so, the NPP can rebuild trust and ensure that its members feel valued and included in the decision-making process.

-BY Daniel Bampoe