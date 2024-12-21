3,230 Police Officers To Guard EC Collation Centre Today

The Electoral Commission (EC) is set to recollate results from disputed constituencies today, Saturday, December 21, 2024, at the old EC head office in Ridge, Accra.

This development comes after the EC announced that it would be conducting a collation of results for all outstanding constituencies.

According to a police wireless message, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has directed various police units to provide security personnel to ensure the smooth conduct of the collation exercise.

The units include the National Patrol Department (NPD), Police Intelligence Directorate (PID), Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), and the Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU), among others.

The police units have been tasked with providing a total of 3,230 personnel, including Senior Police Officers (SPOs) and other ranks.

The breakdown includes:

– *NPD*: 3 SPOs and 50 other ranks

– *PID*: 2 SPOs and 50 other ranks

– *AR*: 100 SPOs and 800 other ranks

– *VR*: 10 SPOs and 100 other ranks

– *CER*: 5 SPOs and 200 other ranks

– *FPU*: 6 SPOs and 250 other ranks

– *CTU*: 1 SPO and 30 other ranks

– *NPU*: 1 SPO and 30 other ranks

– *RDF*: 30 other ranks

– *TMEU*: 3 mounted SPOs and 20 motor riders

– *SWAT*: 1 SPO and 20 other ranks

– *NOD*: 30 SPOs and 4 other ranks

The recollation exercise is expected to bring closure to the disputed constituencies, which have been a subject of controversy since the December 7 general elections.

The EC’s decision to collate the results is in line with its commitment to ensuring the integrity and transparency of the electoral process.

However, the police have assured the public that they will maintain law and order throughout the exercise.

– BY Daniel Bampoe