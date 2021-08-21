Efya Nokturnal Kisses Sefa At Extreme Party ?

Latest video in circulation available to DGN Online captures popular Ghanaian musicians Efya Nokturnal and Sefa sharing a kiss.

The incident reportedly took place at the Elites Bar at East Legon in Accra during a party event, the MC described as “Party Extreme.”

Efya who looked like she just entered the event grounds walked straight to Sefa who bend over to kiss her as they exchanged pleasantries.

Adomonline reported that the two have maintained an undeniable sisterhood bond after Sefa was introduced to Efya while she was still budding in the industry.

Their video has raised a lot of questions since it popped up on social media. Some persons believed it was just a peg on the lips while others see is a kiss in a very sugestive way.