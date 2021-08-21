Wife Of Paul Okoye Of P-Square Fame Files For Divorce

Paul and Anita

Anita Okoye, the wife of Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye aka Rude Boy, of the defunct music group P-Square, has filed for divorce.

Anita requested the dissolution of her marriage with Paul, as per a partly redacted court document that surfaced and went viral on social media platforms on Friday.

According to the petition filed at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Anita cited “irreconcilable differences” as one of the reasons, she is wanting a divorce.

Anita and Paul were sweetheart from their university days. They decided to get married in 2014 and had since been blessed with three beautiful kids.

Pulse Nigeria reported that exclusive court documents it obtained gave five reasons in all Anita wants her 7-year-old marriage to the music star dissolved.

According to Anita in the petition, Paul denied her any form of companionship and love which are the integral components of all successful marriages.

She also said that the music star shirked his responsibility as a husband by refusing to support and cater to her and her family members.

Anita who previous reports indicated is now domiciled in the USA added that they no longer communicate as a couple.

She stated that the marriage has broken down irretrievably because of lack of love and compatibility.

The other reason she wants their marriage dissolved is over irreconcilable differences.

The mother of three said in the petition that their relationship went cold and all attempts to savour what was left of it, was met with stiff resistance. She also said the music star ceased all forms of communication with her.