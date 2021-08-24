Egypt Says Mohamed Salah Call-Up Blocked

Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian Football Association says Liverpool have refused to release footballer Mohamed Salah for World Cup qualifiers next month because he would be forced into a 10-day coronavirus quarantine on his return to England.

British media are reporting that the club will also not permit three Brazilian stars, Roberto Firmino, Allison and Fabinho, to join their national team.

Other European clubs are understood to be considering similar action for players travelling to red list countries, putting them on a potential collision course with football’s world governing body.

Fifa last month scrapped an exemption introduced last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which allowed clubs to refuse to release players for international duty should travel restrictions be imposed.

Source: BBC