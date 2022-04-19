EIU Tips NDC To Win 2024 Election With Fresh Candidate

Former President John Mahama

The Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) has predicted that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has the greatest chance of winning the 2024 presidential elections.

However, the London-based analysts gave a condition which might not go down well with the current leadership of the party.

According to the EIU latest prediction, the NDC must field a candidate other than John Dramani Mahama to maintain the 8-year cycle with respect to Ghana’s elections.

“The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024. Under constitutionally mandated term limits, the incumbent president, Mr Akufo-Addo, cannot run for a third term. The former president, John Mahama, is reportedly considering running again, but we expect the opposition NDC to try to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate,” this was made known in the EIU’s five-year forecast for Ghana released on April 13, 2022.

Former President Mahama has failed the NDC on two occasions recapture power for the party in 2016 and 2020.

The opposition NDC is expected to face off with a fresh candidate from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo finishes his final term in 2024.

EIU believes challenges such as unemployment, and economic downturn, and corruption among others are possible some of the developments that might affect the chances of the current government winning the 2024 polls.

“Our baseline forecast is that ongoing public dissatisfaction with the slow pace of improvements in governance—such as infrastructure development, job creation and easing of corruption—will trigger anti-incumbency factors and push the electorate to seek a change,” the EIU report said.

EIU was of the view that these challenges will work in favour of the NDC to capture power.

But from the international organization research, “John Mahama, is reportedly considering running again.

The entity in it fresh report expects the NDC to try to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate.

EIU has, in the past, rightly predicted correctly the outcomes of Ghana’s elections in 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020.

By Vincent Kubi