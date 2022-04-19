Kuami Eugene, Others Thrill Kwahu Easter Fans

Kuami Eugene

THIS YEAR’S Kwahu Easter celebration witnessed a number of activities including musical jams.

The celebration, cherished and observed by the citizens of Kwahu as a point of family reunion, has become a national festival, where music lovers and tourists from other parts of the world participate to celebrate Easter.

This year’s event witnessed food festivals, street carnivals, football gala and paragliding, among others.

The celebration kicked off on Friday, with events such as the Akwaaba bash to welcome patrons to the mountains.

On Saturday, thousands of music fans thronged Kwahu Mpraeso to enjoy live afrobeat music from icons who performed at the ‘Adom Mega Street Bash’.

Kuami Eugene, born Eugene Kwame Marfo, was the headline act for the bash.

He thrilled fans to some of his popular songs including ‘Wish Me Well’, ‘Bunker’, ‘Fire Fire’, ‘Open Gate’, ‘Dollar on You’, ‘Ohemaa’, ‘Te Na Fie’ and ‘Angela’, among others.

Other artistes who performed alongside Kuami Eugene were Eno Barony, Nautyca, Don Itchi, Kwaku Samson and Yaw Berk.

In a related development, two of Ghana’s dancehall acts, Stonebwoy and Samini, also performed at a concert held at the Rock City, located at Nkwatia Kwahu.

The event turned out to be highly entertaining, as the two dancehall acts thrilled music fans with magnificent live performances.

Delivering hit after hit, the dancehall acts thrilled and entertained their fans with their various hit songs.

BY George Clifford Owusu