Nakpanduri SHS Gets Potable Water After DGN Report

Before and after the students of Nakpanduri Business Senior High School were provided with potable water

The students of the Nakpanduri Business Senior High School in the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri district of the North East region, have been provided with potable water after DGN Online carried the story.

The school has been provided with a mechanized borehole with pipes around the school to supply potable water to the students.

Three big poly tanks have also been provided to the girls’ and boys’ dormitories as well as the school kitchen.

Hitherto, students of the Nakpanduri Business Senior High School were compelled to drink from a polluted stream located along a dusty road near the school which the students shared with animals.

Lawyer Stephen Kansuk, an old student and resident of Nakpanduri after reading about the situation at the Nakpanduri Business Senior High School on DGN Online came to their aid.

“First of all, I am a resident of Nakpanduri and also an old student of the Nakpanduri SHS, as such I owe the community and the school a duty to give back the little I have. We are all beneficiaries of the support of the community and in fact, without Nakpanduri SHS my colleagues and I would not have reached where we are today. Government alone cannot address all the challenges of the school; they need support from all of us. It is for this reason that I mobilized friends within Ghana and outside Ghana to support in providing this water supply system for both the girls and boys’ dormitories and with this support, the school especially the boys and girls’ dormitories now have access to water supply,” he told DGN Online.

He revealed to DGN Online that out of the contributions made, an amount of Ghc 5,000 will be used to support the best female graduating student this year.

“This token I believe will motivate others to come to the aid of the brilliant but needy students in the school. I was once a needy student like many others and it is only fair we give back to the society”

Lawyer Kansuk urged the students to take their studies seriously and stay away from destructive activities, with strong determination and hard work, he indicated, the students can perform and excel even better than in the so-called grade “A” schools.

He commended the government and other individuals who have also provided similar support and called for more partnerships with the school to expand the water supply and address some infrastructure challenges in the school.

The Senior prefect of the Nakpanduri SHS, Abande Emmanuel told DGN Online that the students of Nakpanduri Business Senior High School are now relieved and can now learn with a sound mind.

“ We came and met the water crisis in the school and when I remember what we went through always walking to the stream to fetch water which was not even clean I thank the donors for coming to our aid and with the access to potable water it has impacted our studies because we don’t spend much time outside in search of water like we used to do.”

He expressed his excitement about the access to clean water adding that the days of students being infected with waterborne diseases are over.

The Senior prefect of the Nakpanduri SHS thanked Lawyer Stephen Kansuk and his colleagues for impacting their lives and called on other old students and sons and daughters of Nakpanduri to support the school in any way they can.

FROM Eric Kombat, Nakpanduri