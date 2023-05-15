EKMA Desilts Gutters To Prevent Flooding

The excavator desilting the drainage systems

The Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA) has started the desilting of storm drains in some parts of the municipality ahead of the raining season to prevent flooding.

The assembly has hired an excavator which is currently dredging some drains in parts of Kwesimintsim.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Kojo Acquah, explained that parts of Kwesimintsim, particularly around the chief’s residence get flooded any time it rains heavily.

He attributed the problem partly to the fact that the major channels through which Rivers Nvale and Ayile in the area flow through to enter the sea were choked.

He was therefore hopeful that the assembly’s intervention would significantly reduce the impact of rains in the community.

He said the assembly was very determined to make the metropolis safe for residents and visitors and ensure that no innocent soul or property is lost.

He was certain that with the initiative taken, the chief’s residence in Kwesimintsim and other flood prone areas in the municipality would not be flooded.

The Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Henry Kwofie, said he was hopeful that as the assembly makes the move to desilt the choked drainage systems, no one will be affected by the impending rains.

The Municipal Director of Roads, Ing Wilson Amegatse also noted that the desilting exercise was to ensure the free flow of water in the drainages.

“We are making all efforts as an assembly to ensure that our metropolis is ready to receive any impending rain and to also not cause too much havoc,” he added.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi