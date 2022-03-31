EKMA Retains Presiding Member

John Davis

JOHN DAVIS, the incumbent Presiding Member (PM) for the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA) in the Western Region, has been re-elected and sworn in as the PM for the assembly for the second time.

The event, held at the assembly’s conference hall, saw all the 20 assembly members present voting for Mr. Davis, to retain him as PM for EKMA.

Mr. Davies, who is the dean of the Presiding Members in the Western Region, after being sworn in, commended the assembly members for their continued support over the years.

“I want to thank the house for giving me another opportunity to serve you,” he added.

He urged the members to continue exhibiting the act of togetherness and unity for more and better development. He also entreated them to support him with their advice and suggestions.

He promised to lend a listening ear to every view, and work with the assembly members for the betterment of the municipality.

“I cannot fulfil my duties as a PM without working in tandem with you the assembly members. I, therefore, look forward to your innovative ideas and expertise to help me serve better,” he told the assembly members.

He stressed that it was the responsibility of the assembly to create opportunities for the citizens to lead healthy and productive lives.

“We have been charged to put measures in place to encourage active and peaceful participation in the governance process by our citizenry,” he stressed.

He, therefore, charged the general public to seize the opportunities such as the various town hall meetings and other community engagements to express their concerns and participate in decision making.

