CHS Opens Emmanuel Quaye Archampong Library

Wife of the late Professor Archampong, Catherine Awula-Ata Konotey-Ahulu with Prof. Ayeh-Kumi in the library

The College of Health Sciences (CHS) of the University of Ghana Medical School (UGMS) has renamed its renovated library after the late Professor Emeritus Emmanuel Quaye Archampong, former Dean of the UGMS.

The renaming of the college’s library to Emmanuel Quaye Archampong Library, which is now opened for use by students and faculty, is to honour posthumously, Professor Emeritus Archampong who played a key role in its conception and establishment.

Provost of the College of Health Sciences, Professor Julius Fobil, said the UGMS building was through the instrumentality of Professor E.Q. Archampong who passed in December 2021.

He said the refurbishment has given the library a befitting status, which was made possible by the kind and generous donation of sponsors.

“The college is eternally grateful to all past provosts for the various roles they played in brining the college to its current state,” he said.

The college librarian, Theodosia Adanu, said the spaces in the library were conceived to cater for the diverse learning needs of users, who are mostly students.

She said the library currently boasts of a quiet reading area, the research discourse area, the collaborative area, a graduate commons, a faculty commons, a seminar meeting room and dedicated spaces.

“From a seating capacity of less than 100, we now have a seating capacity of almost 200. This will certainly go up as we return to the old ways of doing things, with the easing of the COVID-19 restrictions,” she said.

Mrs. Adanu said the library has a hybrid collection rather than a purely print or online only collection, and welcomes gifts and donations.

Former Provost of the College, Rev. Prof. Patrick Ferdinand Ayeh-Kumi, urged the college to ensure high maintenance culture.

“We put things in place but we are not able to keep them. Let us put in the right measures to keep what is entrusted into our hands and care,” he said.

Representative of the late Professor Archampong’s family, Mrs. Eliz Dadson, his daughter, expressed the family’s gratitude to the CHS for renaming the library in their father’s honour.

“If he was here he will be truly humbled,” she said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri