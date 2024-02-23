EKMA Supports 17 PWDs

Mr. Opoku making presentation to one of the beneficiaries

Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA) have been advised to use the various items purchased for them from the three per cent allocation of the District Assemblies’ Common Fund for PWDs, to venture into businesses of their choice to improve their well-being.

The Acting Municipal Director of the Department of Social Welfare, Alima Sadia, who made the call, reiterated the fact that being disabled does not mean not being able.

She added, “So we want all PWDs who have received the various items to use them wisely to help improve their lives and the lives of their families.”

Madam Alima Sadia was speaking at a brief ceremony to present assorted items worth GH¢55,936 to 17 PWDs in the municipality yesterday.

The beneficiaries, who were eight males and nine females, comprised of seven physically challenged, one visually impaired, four deaf and five intellectually challenged persons.

They received items such as start-up kits for soap making, baking items, deep freezer, industrial sewing machine, provisions, secondhand clothing, school items as well as ankle piece sandals.

Madam Sadia cautioned PWDs not to go on the streets to beg for money, indicating that begging on the streets was a crime in Ghana, and stressed that the person begging and the one giving alms to the beggar could be jailed.

The Coordinating Director of EKMA, Mr. Charles Kobina Opoku, revealed that it was the 12th time the assembly was supporting PWDs with various items.

“The Assembly has supported 259 PWDs in the municipality under the current government,” he disclosed.

He commended the President for allocating three per cent of the District Assembly’s Common Fund to PWDs, to enable them cater for themselves and their families.

Madam Gifty Essien, one of the beneficiaries, also thanked the government for the initiative and advised her colleagues to make good use of the items to help improve their living standards.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Effia