53rd Police Cadet Course Suspended

Information reaching DAILY GUIDE indicates that police officers earmarked to attend the 53rd Cadet Officers Course at the Police College will have to wait.

The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, is said to have been ordered to suspend the course following the discovery of damning irregularities.

According to insider information, the newly appointed Interior Minister, Henry Quartey, halted the upcoming senior officers’ course on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at the National Police Academy and Training School, which the IGP had ordered should be put on hold.

This development comes after similar “issues” surrounding the 51st Officer Cadet Training, which caught the attention of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) two years ago.

This led to the OSP in 2022 commencing investigations into an alleged scandal surrounding intakes of Course 52.

A signal was said to have been initiated for Chief Inspectors who have not attained their maximum point of four years and above not being eligible to write the exams.

Out of the over 1,800 candidates who wrote the exams, only 300 passed the exams. The pass mark was 49%. People who had 48% were rejected.

Before the examination, a signal was sent to all Commanders to recommend one person from their respective jurisdictions to be promoted for their hard and exceptional work.

The Chief Inspectors were not to be included, and that such a recommendation would not earn anyone entry into the Police Academy.

Morale has been low over the issue of admission into the Police College for Chief Inspectors.

Some officers feel that favouritism plays a role in admission, something information suggest is going to be tackled by the new Interior Minister.