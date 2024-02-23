Let’s Drive The African Dream Alive

Samson Deen (2nd R) Prez, African Paralympic Committee with other LOC members

The anticipation for the 13th African Games in Accra, Ghana, is palpable as it promises to showcase the continent’s athletic talent over 20 magical days.

With over 5,000 athletes representing various African nations, supported by 3,000 volunteers, 2,000 technical officials, and 1,200 guests, the event is set to be a celebration of sport and unity.

One of the anticipated highlights will undoubtedly be the exceptional performance of the transport department, tasked with ensuring smooth logistics and facilitating the movement of athletes, officials, volunteers, and guests. Navigating through the bustling heart of Accra, Ghana, the transport department is poised to provide a seamless experience, enabling everyone to fully immerse themselves in the African dream of sportsmanship and camaraderie.

The success of the 13th African Games in Accra, Ghana, will not only be a testament to the athletic prowess of the participating nations, but also to the dedication and efficiency of the organisers, volunteers, and support staff, with special recognition given to the transport department. Together, they are committed to making the event a memorable and unforgettable experience for all involved, leaving a lasting impact on the sporting landscape of Africa.

