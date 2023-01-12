Ekumfi Akra School Assistant Headmaster Shot

A 35-year-old Assistant Headmaster of Ekumfi Akra Methodist Basic School in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region has been shot.

The headmaster who also doubles as the local secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers was shot while attending to nature’s call in a nearby bush.

Information gathered indicates that the Assistant Headmaster, Shadrack Frimpong, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, went into a nearby bush to attend to nature’s call when some unknown persons fired at him in the bush hitting him in the left eye.

It is, however, unclear the motive behind the attempt on the life of the assistant headmaster.

Confirming the incident to Accra based Citi fm, the father of the victim, Richard Anaman charged the police to bring the perpetrators to book.

He said “We are saddened as a family to hear that some individuals attempted to kill our son. We want the police to get to the bottom of the matter. But what I know is that he had earlier canned a student and later suffered some challenges with his hand.”

“But I pray they are not the ones behind this attack on his life. His two hands have been affected, but we are hoping for the best.”

By Vincent Kubi