Election 2024: It Is Possible For Bawumia To ‘Break The 8’- John Kumah

John Kumah

A deputy finance minister, John Kumah, has said it will take a visionary leader like the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to break the eight.

He has therefore called on the NPP delegates to vote massively for Dr Bawumia when he officially declares to contest as the 2024 presidential candidate of the party on 4 November 2023.

“Of course, it’s possible,” Kumah said in reference to Bawumia’s new catchphrase ahead of the launch of his campaign.

“In these difficult times, we need people who speak to give us hope and one of the voices in this country that speak to give hope is Dr Bawumia. I support that ambition,” Jumah Kumah told Accra-based Asaase Radio over the weekend.

He described Bawumia as an inspirational leader who is capable of turning around the fortunes of the country amidst the current economic challenges.

Ghana is currently seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help put the economy back on track following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

“Dr Bawumia is a voice of hope for this country especially in these difficult times.\

“You need individuals who understand how to reform the current system and add value to what President Akufo-Addo has started,” Kumah added

“The ‘Ghana beyond Aid’ which must result in ‘Africa beyond Aid’ requires a new level of thinking, innovation and digitalisation,” he said.

The vice president has been at the forefront in the current government’s digitalisation process including the paperless system at the ports, the Ghana Card, Ghana Post GPS among many others.

“We believe in the vision of Dr Bawumia and what he represents for this country because it’s possible,” Kumah added. “In every circumstances you need somebody who believes that something new can be done to achieve better results.”

“Dr Bawumia represents that hope. He is the hope of this country. He’s the hope of the youth and the hope of the ‘Africa beyond aid.’ He’s the hope of Ghana and it’s possible,” he added.