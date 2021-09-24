Electric Vehicles Are The Future – Energy Minister

Ghana has officially unveiled its policy on the Drive Electric Initiative.

The policy was launched at the maiden edition of Ghana’s E-Mobility Conference and Exhibition held on September 23, 2021 under the theme E-Mobility in Ghana Opportunities and Challenges’.

The conference organized by the Energy Commission and Ministry of Energy, in partnership with the Ministry of Transport brought together electricity experts, policymakers, tax officers and players in the automobile industry.

The policy is aimed at moving the country on a low carbon development pathway.

Delivering the keynote address at the conference, Dr. Opoku Prempeh, said the initiative was to create productive demand for Ghana’s excess electricity, as well as a reduction in vehicular pollution and carbon dioxide emissions.

According to the minister, the initiative was in line with the global push for the reduction in emissions from transportation-related activities under the Climate Change Agenda.

He said it will also address prospects and challenges with electric vehicles as it prepares to roll out nationwide policy to introduce electric vehicles into the transportation sector.

He was certain, it will also drive the penetration of electric vehicles, while putting together other measures to drive further growth and the sustainable utilization of electricity.

He assured that his ministry was working closely with the Ministry of Finance to secure an import waiver for 100 per cent electric vehicles.

“Electric vehicles are the future and the future is here with us” says the Minister.

By Annie Wharton Savage