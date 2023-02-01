Elizabeth Boahene Drops ‘Nhyira Nsuo’ Featuring Pastor Kofy

Elizabeth Boahene

Gospel musician and song writer, Elizabeth Boahene, who has worked closely with a number of celebrated gospel music icons in the country, has officially released her new single titled Nhyira Nsuo featuring Pastor Kofy.

Produced by K Beat, the song pulled in some of the best instrumentalists around at the moment who gave it a real big lift.

Elizabeth is a Principal Nursing Officer of the KBTH heading a unit at NRPS/BC.

She had her first and 2nd degrees at the University of Ghana. She is a fellow of the West African Postgraduate College of Nursing and an associate fellow of Ghana College of Nurses and Midwives and also a pastor at the Royalhouse Chapel, she released the single in January this year.

The song with easy lyrics begins with a powerful instrumentation followed by a strong vocal delivery.

It reminds everyone that waking up every morning is not by one’s own might and strength, but by the sheer benevolence of the Almighty God who is the giver of life.

‘Nhyira Nsuo’ which is dedicated to Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah, is one of the gospel songs that would encourage every soul to praise his or her Maker on daily basis.

The song’s Beatwaves gathered offers great inspiration to all Christians, and educates them about the fact that their help will come from God only if they lift up their eyes unto the Hills. Psalm 121.

The well-arranged mid-tempo song with beautiful highlife rhythm and beat to match was written and produced by the gospel artiste herself.

The song which is available on various online digital platforms including You Tube for download was recorded to encourage people to come closer to God.

Elizabeth Boahene is hopeful that her new single would touch the hearts of many music lovers, including Christians and help them to have breakthroughs in their lives.

She remains passionate, driven by the hope to touch lives across the globe and win as many souls as possible for Christ.

By George Clifford Owusu