Tampuli Cuts Sod For Surgical, Maternity Block

The MP (3rd from right) cutting the sod as others look on. INSET: An architectural image of one of the blocks

The Deputy Minister of Transport who is also the MP for the Gushegu Constituency in the Northern Region, Hassan Tampuli, last weekend cut the sod for work to begin on a Surgical and Maternity Block at the Gushegu Municipal Hospital.

The hospital currently has 120 beds and upon completion, the new blocks will add 40 more beds to the facility.

The MP, while acknowledging the support he got from the chiefs and people of the constituency, said, “I want to express my gratitude to the Kofi Abban Foundation for funding the project for the benevolent gesture.”

It was a busy schedule for the MP who later joined one of the chiefs, Bo Naa Tia Salifu, to commission a nurses quarters at Bogu.

The MP remarked after the working tour, “by this singular gesture, the CHPS compound can now boast of a resident midwife who attends to the pregnant women 24/7. Other health professionals are also accommodated in the quarters. Another life-enhancing projects the MP commissioned was the rural electrification project in Bogu, about which he said “that goes to make life a whole lot easier for the health professionals.”

For the residents of Garichefong, their excitement was visible when the MP handed over a site and resources for the construction of a public place of convenience to the contractor.

The MP’s hashtag #Do&Talk is being acknowledged in his constituency.

By A.R. Gomda