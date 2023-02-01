Let’s Work To Break The Eight -Hajia Safia

Deputy National Women’s Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, Hajia Safia has urged the youth in the Savannah region to stay determined, committed, and resilient to the service of the party in order to break the eight.

“I see the commitment of our youth to get the work done in 2024 so we can break the eight and this is possible with determined, committed, and resilient.”

She encouraged the youth of the party not to be perturbed by relenting in their efforts to work for the party because they are not being recognized or rewarded in the party.

She made this known at the NPP Savannah Regional Youth Wing and Tescon Conference, 2023 dubbed “THE BIG EVENT” in Damongo , the outspoken deputy national women’s organizer urged the youth of the party to leverage on the opportunities social media in contemporary politics to propagate the achievements of the party.

According to her, social media has become an important tool for political campaigns, as it allows candidates to connect with potential voters and supporters in a direct and personal way.

Hajia Safia however bemoaned the menace where members resort to denigrating their own party in the public space and making mockery of their leaders simply because the opposition has set out an agenda in that regard.

She therefore appealed to members of the New Patriotic Party to eschew denigration, personal attacks, character assassination, and vilifying each other, especially at this crucial moment that the party readies to open nomination both parliamentary and flagbearer-ship contests adding that such acts can further fragment the party’s rank and file and might derail the party’s fortunes to break the eight.

FROM Eric Kombat, Damongo