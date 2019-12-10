Elwils Putters Wheelchair Minigolf Club Set To Win League

The 2019 wheelchair minigolf Clubs League which commenced in Ghana last November has successfully ended Matchday 3 with Elwils Putters wheelchair Minigolf Club still at the League summit .

Elwils Putters have been on top of the table from matchday 1, making them the tournament’s favourite to win the cup.

At the end of matchday 3, Elwils putters Club maintained the top spot with 30 points, a score of 623, and 28 holes in 1. They are followed by Victory Putters club with 26 points, a score of 602 and 36 holes in 1 .

Amazing Putters, with a total of 24 points, a score of 598 and 27 holes in 1 are occupying the third spot.

Philip Borketey of Raiders Putters club won Best Single Score for the day with cash prize presented by President of Ghana wheelchair minigolf Association (GAWMA) Lion Wilson Agbesi, while Emma Abban together with his Team mate Beatrice Adobea won best duo score and were presented with a cash prize by Mr Elvis Alipui the National coach of GAWMA .

The weekly cash prizes are part of the sponsorship package given from Caesars Court – the official sponsor of GAWMA Clubs League .

GAWMA President Mr Wilson, urged all clubs to prepare well for the grand finale, scheduled for this Saturday at Caesar’s court Ridge.

Samuel Okpoti, Captain of the Elwils Putters wheelchair minigolf club was confident his players and club will make history by winning the first ever wheelchair minigolf Clubs league in the world.

Mr Okpoti assured their fans they’ll do the job this weekend, hence all must come over to support them.

The final Matchday 4 of 2019 Caesars court wheelchair minigolf clubs league will tee off at 1.00 pm.

The Awards Night is scheduled for this Sunday at the same venue at 7.00pm prmpt.