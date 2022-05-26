Embark On Clean Campaign – Divine Tells NPP Aspirants

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Divine Otoo Agorhom is admonishing members and sympathizers of the ruling party to conduct a clean campaign devoid of character assassination as the party readies itself for the intra regional elections this weekend.

Speaking in an interview with host of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo, Kwami Sefa Kayi on Thursday, May 26, 2022, Chairman Divine underscored the need for both aspirants and their supporters to eschew all forms of negative campaigns that have the propensity of marring the reorganization process of the party.

“It is important for us to remember that we belong to one family [NPP], and our major focus should be to win the 2024 general elections, rather than fight one another. This is just an internal contest and it behooves us to work hard in unity to break the eight-year governance cycle to continue the good works of President Akufo-Addo”, he stated.

Chairman Divine Agorhom is being challenged by Alfred Boye for the chairmanship position.

BY Daniel Bampoe