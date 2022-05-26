I’ve Not Been Served- Adwoa Safo Speaks On Privileges Committee Hearing

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya in Accra, Sarah Adwoa Safo says she is yet to be served to appear before the Privileges Committee of Parliament.

The absentee MP was expected to appear for the committee tomorrow but absent of the chairman has caused the sudden postponement.

According to her, she is unaware of any Privilege Committee meeting as she is hearing it through the media for the first time.

Adwoa Safo who doubles as Minister in charge of Gender and Social Protection told Accra based JoyNews Thursday May 26, 2022 through Zoom that “I am not aware of any such thing. I am just hearing it from you.”

She however noted that she will return to the country from her base when her sick son who she is taking care is healthy.

“I’ll be returning definitely to serve my people of Dome-Kwabenya and I’ve done that for the past 12 years and I know exactly what my responsibilities are and I am definitely going to do that. But as you know my son is unwell and he has to transition to school and as a mother I’ve to ensure that all that is settled before I can resume my duties and that is exactly what I am doing.”

Asked whether if she likely to return by the end of the month, the Dome-Kwabenya MP stated that “With God all things are possible,” explaining further that “the law requires that I support my children and I am doing that as required.”

The Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin referred Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central, Sarah Adwoa Safo, Dome Kwabenya and Henry Quartey, for absenting themselves from Parliament without permission for more than fifteen sittings.

By Vincent Kubi