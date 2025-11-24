Embrace Entrepreneurship – Kojo Yankah

Dignitaries at the graduation ceremony

The founder of African University of Communications and Business (AUCB), Kojo Yankah, has advised the graduating class of 2025 to focus not only on their communication skills but also on developing their entrepreneurial abilities.

“If you’re coming out of AUCB, don’t think that you’re separating yourself from the business. You must be entrepreneurial in thinking. We found that many journalists who graduate from school are not entrepreneurial. Therefore, I urge you, think of being entrepreneurial,” he advised.

He shared this advice during the graduation ceremony for the 2025 graduating class on November 22, 2025, in Accra. He emphasised that, despite there not being a limit to what the graduates could do with their degrees, they should protect their reputations and not become overly impressed by the grandeur of the titles they now hold. Instead, they should focus on ensuring that their performance distinguishes them from others.

“I do not think that there is a limit to what you can do with your degrees, but what is most important is the reputation you gain for yourself. Communication is everything, but image is also everything, and so wherever you find yourself, don’t be tempted by the grandeur of your title, but concentrate more on the title,” he cautioned.

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, in a speech read on his behalf, acknowledged the challenges faced by tertiary institutions, especially the private sector, and explained that the government had plans to partner with these institutions, all of which is aimed at making sure private institutions thrive sustainably.

“The government acknowledges the financial challenges facing tertiary institutions, especially private ones. Where public funding is limited, the ministry is committed to exploring new modules such as public-private partnership study development grants, amongst others. The aim is to create an ecosystem in which private institutions can thrive sustainably,” he stressed.

The valedictorian for the 2025 graduating class, Mensah Regina Antwiwaa, also received an award as the Best Student in Strategic Communication, Overall Best Student in the Kojo Yankah School of Communication Studies, Overall Best Undergraduate Student and a GH¢2,000 cash prize from the founder of the school.

By Florence Asamoah Adom &Vera Owusu Sarpong