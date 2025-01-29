Embrace Inter-Marriage As Solution To Tribal Conflict – Yunyoo MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Yunyoo Constituency, Alhassan Sulemana, has advocated for intertribal marriage as a means to resolve intertribal conflicts in the country.

He believes that such marriages could be a transformative solution to tribal conflicts in the country.

“One of the key measures in resolving tribal conflicts is intertribal marriage and I speak from experience because I am a Konkomba and my mother is a Bimoba and anytime there’s a problem between these two tribes because you don’t want to see your mother or father sad you will try to find ways to resolve the problem and bring the tribes together for peace seek.”

Contributing on the floor of Parliament on the subject of tribal conflicts and how to solve them in Ghana, he encouraged the youth to consider intertribal marriages as a pathway to peace and unity, which could help reduce tribal conflicts in communities.

“ So I want to encourage the young men and women who are still single , let’s practice intertribal marriage where we can use it to reduce tribal conflicts.”

The Yunyoo MP expressed his commitment to promoting national unity and development during his tenure in the 9th Parliament and called on leaders to put aside partisan politics and work together to bridge the development gap.

“I believe our efforts in promoting national unity and development is one of advocacy and that is what I’m determined to do in this 9th Parliament. My call to action is for leaders to put aside partisan politics and work together to bridge the development gap which is a major step in the right direction. Let’s continue to support leaders who champion unity and progress for all,” he said.

FROM Eric Kombat