Emmanuel Agyemang Badu Joins Black Galaxies Management Committee

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

FORMER BLACK Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has been appointed to the Management Committee of the Black Galaxies, Ghana’s CHAN team, adding international pedigree and leadership to the national setup.

Badu, who earned 78 caps with the Black Stars and served as deputy captain, is remembered for his decisive winning goal in the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup final that secured Ghana’s first and only title at that level.

He also featured at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and played in five Africa Cup of Nations tournaments between 2010 and 2017.

The newly constituted committee will be chaired by Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Executive Council member and CEO of Bechem United, with Daniel Agboga, Chairman of the Volta Regional Football Association, serving as Vice Chairman.

Other members include Michael Kofi Oduro, CEO of Na-God FC, and Daniel Asante of Wamanafo Mighty Royals.

Badu’s appointment is seen as a major boost for the Black Galaxies, who rely heavily on domestic-based talent.

His first-hand knowledge of international football, player welfare, and development is expected to help shape the team’s growth and competitiveness.

The committee has been tasked with guiding the strategic direction of the Black Galaxies, ensuring player welfare, and preparing the team for future continental assignments.

With a mix of experienced football administrators and an accomplished former player, the management team is expected to provide the right foundation for success on the African stage.

BY Wletsu Ransford