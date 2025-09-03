Thomas Partey To Reappear In Court On September 15

Thomas Partey

GHANA Midfielder Thomas Partey would reappear in Court on September 15, 2025 over allegations of rape, just a day before his new club, Villareal play Tottenham in the Champions League.

Thomas Partey was expected to appear before the court yesterday but the case was adjourned to September 15 without any explanation.

Villareal, for whom Partey has made three top-flight appearances as a substitute, then visit Tottenham for their Champions League fixture on Tuesday 16 September.

The 32-year-old is likely to receive a hostile reception at the club should he be included in the squad, given his links with Arsenal.

Partey is now expected to link up with the Black Stars as they prepare for their two World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali.

The midfielder appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, charged with five counts of rape involving two women and one count of sexual assault against a third.

The alleged incidents are said to have occurred between 2021 and 2022 during his time at Arsenal.

The charges came just days after Partey’s departure from the North London club at the end of June, following the expiry of his contract.

Despite the case, the Ghana Football Association has maintained its support for the midfielder.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show, GFA Communications Director Asante Twum stressed that the player’s commitment and mental readiness made his selection unquestionable.

“We have supported all our players, and he is aware that there is a court case ahead of him, but he has assured us that he will be able to join the team and is in the right frame of mind to play,” Twum explained.

“If you watch his two games for Villarreal, he is in top shape, and as a senior member of the team, he is ready to return for the games,” he added.

Ghana, top of Group I, will open their September fixtures away to Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Thursday, September 4, before hosting Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak