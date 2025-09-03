Premier League Clubs Smash Transfer Record With £3.1bn Spend

From left: Senne Lammens, Alexander Isak and Yoane Wissa

Premier League clubs set a new summer transfer record after spending £3.087bn, surpassing the previous high of £2.36bn in 2023. The figure, boosted by a flurry of late business on deadline day, is more than the combined total spent by clubs in La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1.

The headline move came as Liverpool sealed a British record £125m deal for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, confirmed hours after the window officially shut.

In response, Newcastle quickly announced the £55m signing of Yoane Wissa from Brentford to bolster their attack.

Elsewhere, Fulham completed a club-record £34.6m move for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Kevin, while Manchester United signed Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp for £18.1m. United also sanctioned Jadon Sancho’s season-long loan to Aston Villa, who added Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott on loan with an option to buy.

Tottenham strengthened their frontline with PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani on loan, while Arsenal secured Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie on a temporary deal.

Newly promoted Sunderland capped a busy summer by signing Ajax forwards Brian Brobbey and Bertrand Traore, alongside RB Leipzig defender Lutsharel Geertruida on loan.

Despite speculation, Crystal Palace blocked England defender Marc Guehi’s expected move after failing to secure a replacement.

With blockbuster signings and record spending, the Premier League once again underlined its financial dominance, leaving Europe’s other major leagues trailing far behind.