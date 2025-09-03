GFA To Meet Premier League Clubs Ahead Of 2025/26 Season

THE EXECUTIVE Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will hold a crucial meeting with top officials of Premier League clubs today at the Association’s headquarters in Accra. The session is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m.

Central to the discussions will be preparations for the 2025/26 football season, alongside other key matters affecting the growth and success of the domestic topflight.

The meeting forms part of the GFA’s stakeholder engagement strategy, designed to ensure clubs play an active role in shaping policies and decisions that impact the league and the wider football ecosystem.

Key issues expected to dominate the agenda include the season’s calendar, regulatory updates, commitments to commercial partners, and lessons from the just-ended campaign.

The platform will also allow clubs to raise concerns and contribute ideas towards improving the Ghana Premier League.

The GFA has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening collaboration with its member clubs in a bid to strengthen the league, enhance competitiveness, and build a commercially viable product that attracts fans and investment.

BY Wletsu Ransford