Employ NABCO Trainees First – Akufo-Addo To Module Implementation Partners

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has urged the Module Implementation Partners (MIPs) to employ trainees of the Nation Builders Corp (NABCO) programme first when employment opportunities arise.

Speaking at the 1st anniversary of the inception of NABCO, on Thursday, 17th October, 2019, at the National Theatre, President Akufo-Addo commended the MIPs for their partnership of the scheme, and appealed to them to recognise and reward the sacrifices made by trainees.

“They should be the first to be considered when opportunities for permanent employment come up. Indeed, as the economy of our nation grows rapidly, largely as a result of competent management and appropriate policies, many more employment opportunities will be generated,” the President said.

He continued, “Through what we collectively aspire to achieve, and the steps currently being taken, I am left in no doubt that we can be a nation reliant on our creativity, hard work, sense of enterprise, and spirit of innovation.”

NABCO trainees are guaranteed work placements lasting over 24 months, reinforced by on the job training, as well as generic soft skills training, to add value to their basic academic qualifications.

“When the current trainees are about to exit the programme, present concerns over their future will appear moot. This is because trainees would be equipped, and will thrive without recourse to NABCO planning their exit arrangements,” the President said.

One year on, NABCO, the President reiterated, is ready to deploy its learning platform, through online and direct instructions via its Designated Learning Centres across all regions of the country.

NABCO will bring the full complement of its mandate into operation, i.e. guaranteed work placements, as well as skills training for work readiness.

Launching the the NABCO Skills and Talent Academy (NSTA Pathways), President Akufo-Addo noted that it is signalling and bringing clarity to the exit preparation of NABCO trainees.

“This, ultimately, will deliver the requisite value-addition to the entry qualifications and competencies of all trainees; thus, making them both work ready and career-driven in their future pursuits. The story has been commendable so far – nearly eleven thousand have transitioned into their chosen future careers since deployment a year ago,” he added.