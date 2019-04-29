Empower Ghanaians To Fight Kidnapping – Police Told

Emmanuel M. Kotin

THE GHANA Police Service has been urged to empower Ghanaians and the general public to own the process of putting an end to the kidnapping phenomenon.

The Africa Center for Security and Counter Terrorism made the call in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Emmanuel M. Kotin.

Suggesting measures to curb the rising kidnapping menace, it says the police must “embark on robust public education aimed at improving public knowledge regarding some of the tactics that kidnappers tend to deploy lately.”

The Center also urged the Police Service to “work with the immigration service, rent control authorities and local councils to periodically engage the public on how to validate identification documents of nationals and immigration permits of foreign nationals prior to renting properties out.”

Kidnapping is currently on the rise in Ghana and has turned to a national security issue.

BY Melvin Tarlue