Massive Transfers Hit EC

Jean Mensa

A MASSIVE nationwide staff transfers has hit the Electoral Commission (EC), DGN Online has gathered.

The transfers affect officers in all 16 regions of Ghana.

According to the Deputy Chairman of the EC, Dr. Eric Bossman Asare, the transfers form part of the restructuring of the Commission.

DGN Online is informed that the restructuring entails not only the transfer of staff but also the realignment of departments and units of the EC.

There are now new regional directors and deputy regional directors of the Electoral Commission following the transfers.

Regional Directors

According to the list, the new regional directors include Angelina Tahoe for Western Region; Godwin Okley, Western North; Philomena Edusei, Central; Kwame Amoah, Greater Accra; Selomey Adulpo, Volta; Nuhu Mahama, Oti; Faith Amedzakey, Eastern.

The remaining regional directors are Benjamin Bano-Bio, Ashanti, Frank Nunoo, Bono, Gabriel Dei, Bono East, John Appiah Baffoe, Ahafo; Lucas Yiryel, Northern; Johnson Akafia, Savannah; Eric Mensah-Bonsu, North East; Azu Bosco Anyigire, Upper East; and S. Ali Osman,

Upper West.

Deputy Directors

In the Western Region, Asare Baffour Gyan, is to serve as deputy director, while Francis Osei Nsiah, is to deputize in the Western North.

Other regional deputy directors are Manu Gabriel, Central; Gladys Pinkra and Busby Asante, Greater Accra; Kofi Dzapasu, EC’s Communications Director, Volta; Kwaku Owusu Addo, Oti; Ashirifi Young and Michael Acheampong, Eastern; Adarkwa and Dinah Osei Asibey, Ashanti.

The rest are Kwabena Asante, Ahafo; Frank Okraku, Bono; Kwame Nyame, Bono East; Alex Manu Sakyi, Savanna; Emmanuel Danso Abeam, Northern; Yaw Opoku, North East; Worlanyo Tega, Upper East, and Emmanuel Kyei, Upper West.

BY Melvin Tarlue