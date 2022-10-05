Empress Gifty Questions God Over Sister & Granny’s Death

Gospel songstress, Empress Gifty is questioning God, why He allowed her sister and grandmother to die at the same time.

The musician broke down in tears as she shared on Instagram the obituary notice for her two family members, who according to earlier passed away just days apart.

She was reportedly informing her devoted fans on social media of her grandmother’s passing when the sad news of her sister’s death also came.

“Black Sunday Eiiii lovely as people of Takoradi called u Ekua get up, am calling u please pick my calls, next two weeks is grandma’s funeral ooooo ahhhhhhh RIP BOTH OF U.”

“God why I lost my grandmother and my sister eiiii,” she wrote on Instagram.

Gifty is one of Ghana’s gospel acts doing well for themselves. She recently made a lot of headlines over her choice of dress to perform at the 2022 Ashaiman To The World Festival in Ashaiman.

She reportedly flaunted her curves on stage in a tight-fitting outfit that got everyone talking after the festival.