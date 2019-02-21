Emulate Goodluck Jonathan’s Example – Ex-envoy Tells Mahama

Former President John Mahama and Former President of Nigeria Goodluck Jonathan

EX-PRESIDENT John Dramani Mahama has been urged to emulate the example of former President Goodluck Jonathan of Nigeria who stepped aside from leading his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election in his country.

Former Ghana Counsel General to Dubai, Daniel Osei made the call in his ‘fresh’ article against the presidency bid of Mr. Mahama.

Mr. Jonathan lost the 2015 presidential election in Nigeria on the ticket of the PDP whilst seeking his second term bid as President of the oil-rich West African nation.

He did not put himself up as flagbearer for the PDP to contest the 2019 presidential election but rather gave way for former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, to lead the PDP into the 2019 election slated for Saturday, February 23.

Ex-President Jonathon’s decision to step aside has been hailed by many as a show of statesmanship.

However, former President Mahama who was defeated by then opposition leader Nana Akufo-Addo in the presidential election, a year after Mr. Jonathon lost to incumbent President Buhari, has refused all calls not to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential race.

Several individuals have urged Mr. Mahama to give way for individuals who have not led the NDC before to contest the primary but their calls have fallen on deaf ears as the former president look set to contest in the NDC’s primary scheduled for February 23, 2019.

According to Ambassador Osei, “what is happening in Nigeria is precisely because by Goodluck not contesting, the ruling party’s election plans of tagging Goodluck as corrupt, and reminding Nigerians why they voted him out, fell flat!”

He said “the focus is on the non-performance of the current administration and they are forced to stay on the defensive which is yielding results for the opposition because the conversation is better focused and not obfuscated by “the presence of the past” with references to Goodluck’s sins.”

He noted that “indeed in many circles, Goodluck is celebrated as a hero for stepping aside and rightly so.”

Ambassador wondered “what is visionary and inspiring about the second coming of Mahama?”

“Why does Mahama seek to be president again? Will it not be more dignified for him to step aside and allow the party to breath and evolve a new leader?,” he quizzed.

“Is it not more beneficial for the party to field a candidate who can do 8 years as opposed to 4? And is it too much for Mahama to make that sacrifice for the party?”

BY Melvin Tarlue