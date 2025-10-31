ENAS Hybrid Supports Breast Cancer Patients At KATH

Some of the students and KATH staff with a dummy cheque

The management, staff, and students of ENAS Hybrid School at Ahodwo Daban in Kumasi, have once again demonstrated their commitment to community service and social responsibility by donating GH¢20,000 to support women battling breast cancer at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

The presentation, led by the school’s Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Nana Yaa Amo, together with staff and members of the marketing team, formed part of the school’s activities to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The donation was received by Dr. Opare Sem and his medical team, who expressed profound gratitude to ENAS Hybrid for the timely intervention and urged other educational institutions and corporate bodies to emulate their example.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Amo stated that ENAS Hybrid School believes education extends beyond the classroom. “We aim to nurture not just academic excellence but also compassion, empathy, and a sense of responsibility toward our community,” she said.

She added that the donation reflects the school’s core values of care, compassion, and giving back to society, especially to those facing health challenges.

Dr. Opare Sem commended the school for its generous gesture, noting that such support plays a crucial role in easing the burden of patients undergoing treatment. He also encouraged the public to prioritise early screening and awareness to reduce breast cancer fatalities.

The ENAS Hybrid team later interacted with the medical staff and patients, reinforcing their belief that together, we can make a difference.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi