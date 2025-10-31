FIC Clears McDan, Nii Armah Quaye After Probe

Richard Nii Armah-Quaye and Daniel McKorley

Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), Kwadwo Twum Boafo, has revealed that Ghanaian businessmen Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan, and Richard Nii Armah-Quaye have been cleared of any wrongdoing following investigations into their financial transactions.

Mr. Boafo, who disclosed this in an interview with Accra based GHOne television on Wednesday, said the accounts of the two entrepreneurs were unfrozen for them to gain full access.

The decision by the FIC comes after the accounts of the two entrepreneurs were frozen as part of a wider inter-agency probe into alleged financial irregularities.

He said, “McDan’s issue has been resolved. That is why I keep saying we don’t do personal vendettas. You can speak with him… His accounts are unfrozen. The accounts of Richard Nii Armah-Quaye were frozen, but they have been unfrozen now because there was a determination that there was no need for it to go forward.”

He further clarified that both men had cooperated fully with investigators during the process, making it easier for the FIC and its partner agencies to assess the legitimacy of their business and financial activities.

“He came here, sat down with us and gave us a thorough explanation of what he does and there was no problem. Like I said, we deal with people fairly and I don’t have a personal vendetta against anyone,” he added.

The FIC boss emphasised that the Centre’s operations are not politically motivated or targeted at specific individuals but are guided strictly by evidence and due process adding that investigation found no evidence of criminality or financial misconduct against them .

He said the agency’s mandate was to protect Ghana’s financial system from abuse, not to persecute citizens or businesses while urging Ghanaians to be confident in the work of state institutions as they are based on facts rather than public speculation.

Mr. Twum Boafo stressed that such investigations form part of Ghana’s ongoing commitment to strengthen its anti-money laundering framework to help promote transparency within the financial sector.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah