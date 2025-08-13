Enoch Nyarko Represents Ghana At World Mini Golf Championships

Enoch Nyarko

ENOCH NYARKO, Ghana’s top mini golfer, is gearing up to represent the country on the world stage.

Enoch will be competing in the 2025 World Mini Golf Championships, taking place from August 18 to 24, 2025, in Neheim-Hüsten, Germany.

Enock who represented Ghana in 2017 and 2019 World Championships is on high hopes to make the top 10 world rankings.

The talented golfer will be going head-to-head with some of the best players from around the globe, including formidable opponents from Croatia, Sweden, and China.

Enoch Nyarko has called for support as he takes on this exciting challenge and brings pride to Ghana.

BY Prince Fiffi Yorke