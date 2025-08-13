2025 Homowo Cup Trophy Tour Unites Communities Ahead Of August Clash

Patrons of the Homowo Cup

THE COUNTDOWN to the 2025 Homowo Cup is heating up, with organisers embarking on an exciting trophy tour across Accra and the Volta Region to engage key stakeholders and rally public support.

The campaign began with a visit to the National Youth Authority (NYA), where officials endorsed the tournament’s mission of empowering young people through sport.

Discussions focused on using the Homowo Cup as a platform to nurture emerging football talent and build community pride.

In Accra, the delegation met with the city’s mayor, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, who pledged to support city-wide engagement during the event.

He praised the initiative for highlighting Accra’s cultural vibrancy and bringing football closer to the people during the Homowo festive season.

The tour also included a meeting with the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, who commended organisers for blending sport with cultural celebration.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to backing initiatives that enhance Ghana’s image on the continental stage.

Additional visits to media outlets as well as the National Sports Authority and other partners, form part of the Homowo Cup’s wider community activation efforts.

Organisers aim to make the tournament more than just a football match, but a celebration of heritage, unity, and competition.

This year’s edition will see defending champions Accra Hearts of Oak face Kpando Heart of Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, August 17.

BY Wletsu Ransford