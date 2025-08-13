Chef Abby Featured On BBC News

Chef Abby

GHANAIAN FOOD Content Creator Abena Amoakoa Sintim-Aboagye, popularly known as Chef Abby, has once again held the flag of Ghana high following her feature on BBC News ‘Pidgin’ over the past week.

Known for her culinary skills, Chef Abby was interviewed about her passion for food content creation, which has gained worldwide recognition over time, making her the most sought-after food content creator.

According to Chef Abby, having started the content creation three years ago, she never anticipated gaining massive recognition so soon. “I began this content creation some three years ago. I never thought I would be like this, but through hard work and consistency, I have reached places and dined with people in my kitchen, which even amazes me,” she disclosed.

She added that her food content can reach an average of 12 million viewers on social media, saying, “This is because I don’t only cook my country’s dishes but also cook foods from other African countries, totaling 23, and hope to reach all 54 countries.”

It will be recalled that, some days ago, Chef Abby made the cut as one of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential Creators globally for 2025.

This recognition comes on the heels of her recent appearance at TikTok’s prestigious showcase during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France, where she had the honour of being the only Ghanaian representative.

By making the list, Chef Abby joins an esteemed lineup of global influencers, including Kai Cenat, Khaby Lame, Taylor Cassidy, James Jones, Kellie Gerardi, Alix Earle, Sean Evans, and Olivia Dunne.

With over 1.4 million followers on TikTok and a large following across other social media platforms, Chef Abby has become a sensation, captivating global audiences with her vibrant culinary content that highlights the rich flavours and traditions of Ghanaian and African cuisines.

She creatively transforms everyday local dishes like waakye, kenkey, jollof, and banku into visually stunning narratives. In doing so, she has carved out a unique niche that not only delights the taste buds but also fosters a deeper connection to African heritage.

Her content seamlessly blends food, culture, and storytelling, making her a standout figure in the digital culinary space.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke